Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

