Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.01

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.