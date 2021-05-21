Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

ELS opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

