ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.55. 33,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,917. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

