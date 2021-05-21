ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $50.56. 33,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

