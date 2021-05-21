ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $455,670.98 and approximately $53,440.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,932,320 coins and its circulating supply is 27,652,986 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

