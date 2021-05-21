ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.7% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.73. 6,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

