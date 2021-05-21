Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 15,900 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

