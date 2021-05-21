Estate Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 880.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $161.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

