Eterbase Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.01060701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.85 or 0.09364864 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

