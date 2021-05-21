Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Etsy reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average is $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

