EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

EDRY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

