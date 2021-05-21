Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 703 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 977.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 993.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

