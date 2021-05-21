Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 6.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price was up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 246,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

