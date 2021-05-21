Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.30.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.40. 450,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,190. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

