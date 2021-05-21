Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $153.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.36.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.32 on Monday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

