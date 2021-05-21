Everipedia Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.72 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and $6.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00390397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00200997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004148 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00886714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029422 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,188,569 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,197,157 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

