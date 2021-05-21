EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham Sells 684 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $20,718.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,916.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

