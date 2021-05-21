EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $29.14. EverQuote shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 2,582 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $826.63 million, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

