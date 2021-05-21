Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of ES opened at $83.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

