Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.19 ($34.34) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.63. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

