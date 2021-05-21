Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.74 million.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

