Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $388.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

