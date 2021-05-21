Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $51.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

