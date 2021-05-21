Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

