Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

