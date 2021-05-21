Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

