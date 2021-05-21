Experian’s (EXPN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,718 ($35.51) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.44. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

