Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

EXE opened at C$8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

