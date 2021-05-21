Fabrice Spenninck Acquires 5,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fabrice Spenninck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

