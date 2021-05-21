Fabrice Spenninck Acquires 5,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fabrice Spenninck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.