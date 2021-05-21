Facebook’s (FB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $320.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB opened at $318.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average of $281.13. Facebook has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

