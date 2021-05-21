Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $501.24 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.61 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

