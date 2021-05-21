Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.11 million.

DUO stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $214.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.81. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

