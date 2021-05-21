Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 45,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.