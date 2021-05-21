Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 17,302 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FTHM stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. 68,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

