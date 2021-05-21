Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fathom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Fathom by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.