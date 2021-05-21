Feathercoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,186.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $33,186.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008151 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

