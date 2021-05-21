Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

