Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock to GBX 7,730. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as high as GBX 9,680 ($126.47) and last traded at GBX 9,606 ($125.50), with a volume of 67544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,270 ($121.11).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,208.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,811.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $2.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

