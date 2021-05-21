Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

FERG opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

