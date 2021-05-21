Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,671 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.