Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

