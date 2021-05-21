Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $501.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.