Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

FTEC stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $114.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22.

