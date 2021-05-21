Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI opened at $14.38 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $380.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.