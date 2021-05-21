Fifth Third Bancorp Has $75.58 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $75,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,052. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.