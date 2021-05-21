Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 201,849 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 201,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

