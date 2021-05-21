Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 35,944 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $103,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.