Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FIL opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.36 million and a P/E ratio of -53.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.58. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

