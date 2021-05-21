Financial Survey: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fujitsu pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Vopak pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Fujitsu and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fujitsu and Royal Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 1 0 1 3.00 Royal Vopak 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Royal Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.93 $1.47 billion $1.45 22.52 Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.19 $639.52 million $3.14 14.89

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Royal Vopak on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.